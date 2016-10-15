Two in court for under-age sex; girl initially claimed rape
Two teenagers ended up in court today for having had sex while still being minors. They were convicted and conditionally discharged for three years.
The police were called into the case when the girl, 15, claimed to have been raped by the boy, 17.
It later resulted that the sex was consensual, but the two were taken to court and accused of under-age sex.
The Appoġġ agency is to help them in problems they may have.
