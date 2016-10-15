Advert
Saturday, October 15, 2016, 14:30

Two in court for under-age sex; girl initially claimed rape

Two teenagers ended up in court today for having had sex while still being minors. They were convicted and conditionally discharged for three years.

The police were called into the case when the girl, 15, claimed to have been raped by the boy, 17.

It later resulted that the sex was consensual, but the two were taken to court and accused of under-age sex.

The Appoġġ agency is to help them in problems they may have.

The age of consent was discussed last year. See

http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20150602/local/age-of-consent-could-drop-from-18-to-16-by-next-year.570679

http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20150603/local/childrens-commissioner-against-lowering-age-of-sexual-consent-says.570901

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Incredible... Car driven wrong way on...

  2. Watch: What a cheek as man marks his...

  3. Man murdered four years ago still unburied

  4. Woman held over 'suspicious' death in...

  5. Watch: Sliproads taking shape at new...

  6. Depression forces young singer to quit

  7. 'Mysterious' death could be natural;...

  8. St Paul’s Bay bypass 'still a race track...

  9. Mayor to take action against warden,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed