Today's newspapers in review

These are the main stories reported in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that Malta has obtained its first upgrade by a credit rating agency in 20 years. It also says that the death of a man in St Paul's Bay man on Thursday which had initially been described as "mysterious" by the police could after all have been natural.

L-oriżżont says that the government would be taking action against Skanska, the Mater Dei building company which is being accused of providing defective concrete. It also reports that 45 investment projects worth €170 million have been made in 10 months.

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party general secretary Rosette Thake saying the party was gearing itself for the general election. It also says that the Home Affairs Minister was interfering in the work of the Civil Protection Department.

The Malta Independent also reports the government's action against Skanska. In its secondary story it quotes a source saying that a Turkish's MP's assistant had defaced a Maltese artist's artwork which depicted the Prophet Mohammed.