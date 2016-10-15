Technical board to analyse new Mosta parking project

A joint technical board has been set up between the Archdiocese and Projects Malta Ltd in connection with helping the parking problem in the centre of Mosta ahead of a planned project.

A request for proposals for the construction of an underground car park near the Mosta Dome will soon be published. The project aims to create a minimum of 350 new parking spaces in Mosta and the conversion of the current car park near the church into an open space.

Projects Malta appointed geo-technical engineer Adrian Mifsud on the board to represent the government while the Curia appointed its property manager Ray Bonnici.

In a statement, Projects Malta said the aim of the two sides is to analyse the submissions made and to study the technical studies to ensure there is no negative impact on the Mosta rotunda.

The government had said it would be giving a 60-year concession to the car park operator.