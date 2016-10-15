Take tangible action on traffic - GRTU

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Civil servants should have organised transport and incentivised employers to organise collective transport for their workers, the GRTU said.

The proposals form part of a five-point plan in reaction to worsening traffic congestion.

The GRTU Chamber for Small and Medium Enterprises said it was inundated by concerns across different business sectors.

“The alarming situation is not just one of frustration and tardiness but one that also impacts profitability and competitiveness,” the GRTU said, as it called for tangible action.

It proposed staggering work hours for government departments and the use of more work-from-home arrangements, to cut down on the number of employees that travel to Valletta all at the same time.

The GRTU said school transport had to be free for all – currently it is free for State schools – while work on large projects like the Kappara junction should carry on round-the-clock.

There has to be zero allowance of public works on roads during peak hours, the GRTU added.

It also called for the immediate implementation of park-and-ride zones in underutilised areas such as the Gżira stadium. The GRTU also wants the Planning Authority to give priority to the development of more car parks.

In one of the more controversial proposals, the GRTU called on law enforcement officials to stop handing out fines and instead assist traffic during peak hours.

“Emergency teams need to be closer to peak areas to immediately address any traffic collisions with minimum impact on the traffic flow,” the GRTU said, adding technologies using traffic lights and roadside screens had to be used smartly.

“The situation is affecting business across the board and the lack of effective planning and implementation are resulting in each and every one of us paying the price,” the organisation said.

It noted that chauffeur-driven transport was choosing not to operate during specific peak times.

“The expectation for drivers and businesses to be patient with the traffic situation and accept the status quo should not even be considered,” the GRTU said.

Brussels funding for transport projects

There will be €1.9 billion in funds for projects targeting better transport infrastructure, the European Commission has said.

The call for proposals was made yesterday with member states expected to propose projects that encouraged low-emission mobility and investment that helped job creation.

Of the funding, €1.1 billion was earmarked for the 15 member states eligible for cohesion funds, including Malta.