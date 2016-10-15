Mayor to take action against warden, accuses agency of wanting to make money off visitors

The mayor said a warden lied about issuing fines during Birgufest. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Legal action would be taken against a warden who told residents that the local council had assigned him to the Birgu by Candlelight event last Saturday, mayor John Boxall said.

Mr Boxall said it was the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) that had deployed wardens to issue fines during the popular event, which attracted hundreds of visitors.

He said that, early in the afternoon on Saturday, he had received angry phones calls from residents complaining wardens were issuing contravention tickets on the instructions of the local council.

“This is a blatant lie. Why would I instruct wardens to issue fines when the council has been working tirelessly to encourage residents and visitors to attend the event?” he said.

Why would I instruct wardens to issue fines when the council has been working tirelessly to encourage residents and visitors to attend the event

Mr Boxall insisted that the wardens visited areas where they would normally not go, adding it was merely a move to capitalise on the high number of people attending the event.

“BirguFest is very popular, and we had hundreds of people showing up. As a result, some residents had no option but to park in places where they were not allowed.

“That’s not the only issue. I am also concerned that one warden in particular was going round telling people the council had asked for more wardens, which was definitely not the case,” Mr Boxall said. He pointed out it was not even in his power to increase the number of wardens, because this fell within the remit of LESA.

Mr Boxall said he had asked Ray Zammit, who heads the agency, to explain why the wardens had been deployed and whether anybody had asked for them.

He said the council would also be taking legal action against the warden in question.

“Instead of encouraging support, something like this happens. It’s very disappointing,” Mr Boxall said.

He said he did not know exactly how many fines were issued on Saturday but added that a number of residents had complained about it.