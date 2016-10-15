Man with finger in illicit pie business gives himself away in newspaper interview
A Serbian man who had his finger in an illicit pie-making business gave himself away when the police discovered an interview he gave about his baked goods in a Serbian newspaper.
Ivan Radovanovic, 37, from Qawra, admitted to forging a Bulgarian ID card and living in Malta illegally.
Mr Radovanovic was also charged with failing to declare his pie business with the Jobs Plus agency.
A court heard how the man made 200 pies a day which were sold for €10 each.
The information about his illicit pie empire came from an interview he gave with a Serbian newspaper.
Police said a complaint was also filed by a competing pie-maker.
Bernard Zarb, from the Jobs Plus compliance unit, said this cases could not be taken lightly, particular seeing as the government was trying to crack down on such abuse.
Magistrate Monica Vella sentenced Mr Radovanovic to six months imprisonment.
Inspector Frankie Sammut prosecuted.
