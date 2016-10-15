Man seen defecating in public has been identified

Caught with his pants down: a screenshot from CCTV footage

The police have identified a man caught on camera defecating in public near a bring-in site in Birkirkara and believe he is the same person who did the same thing in Żebbuġ.

The footage was recorded on Thursday in the Tal-Qattus area. It shows a man approaching the site, looking around, taking a tissue from his pocket and crouching between the skips.

The CCTV camera, which was installed by the Birkirkara local council, also proved its worth last month when a man was filmed dumping material near a private fence behind the skips at the site.

The man has since been identified, and action is being taken against him.