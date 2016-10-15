Advert
Saturday, October 15, 2016, 17:01

Man seen defecating in public has been identified

Caught with his pants down: a screenshot from CCTV footage

Caught with his pants down: a screenshot from CCTV footage

The police have identified a man caught on camera defecating in public near a bring-in site in Birkirkara and believe he is the same person who did the same thing in Żebbuġ.

The footage was recorded on Thursday in the Tal-Qattus area. It shows a man approaching the site, looking around, taking a tissue from his pocket and crouching between the skips.

The CCTV camera, which was installed by the Birkirkara local council, also proved its worth last month when a man was filmed dumping material near a private fence behind the skips at the site.

The man has since been identified, and action is being taken against him.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Incredible... Car driven wrong way on...

  2. Watch: What a cheek as man marks his...

  3. Man murdered four years ago still unburied

  4. Depression forces young singer to quit

  5. 'Mysterious' death could be natural;...

  6. Mayor to take action against warden,...

  7. St Paul’s Bay bypass 'still a race track...

  8. Customs Department to sell Baileys, ice tea

  9. Patrijotti official "outs" transgender...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed