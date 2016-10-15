Advert
Four new parish priests appointed

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed four new parish priests.

Fr Lino Azzopardi (above left) takes over at Mtarfa, Fr Denis Schembri (second from left) in Manikata, Fr Sebastian Caruana in Mosta and Fr Carmelo Aquilina O.F.M. Cap at Holy Trinity Parish in Marsa.

Fr Azzopardi is a former parish priest of Santa Marija, Birkirkara. Fr Schembri served as parish priest in Torino and Mtarfa. Fr Caruana was parish priest in Zabbar and Fr Aquilina chairs the Suret il‑Bniedem Foundation.

