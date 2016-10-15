€3.6 million in stipends being sent to students

The Student Maintenance Grants Board has started crediting students’ accounts with the one-time grant and the annual grant, the Ministry of Education said.

Almost 4,000 students in post-secondary and Mcast received their grant on Friday while a further 3,500 University students will receive theirs early next week. This brings the total investment paid out in the past days to over €3.6 million.

During the last scholastic year spending on stipends increased to over €28 million.