Advert
Saturday, October 15, 2016, 17:11

€3.6 million in stipends being sent to students

The Student Maintenance Grants Board has started crediting students’ accounts with the one-time grant and the annual grant, the Ministry of Education said. 

Almost 4,000 students in post-secondary and Mcast received their grant on Friday while a further 3,500 University students will receive theirs early next week.  This brings the total investment paid out in the past days to over €3.6 million.  

During the last scholastic year spending on stipends increased to over €28 million.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Incredible... Car driven wrong way on...

  2. Watch: What a cheek as man marks his...

  3. Man murdered four years ago still unburied

  4. Depression forces young singer to quit

  5. 'Mysterious' death could be natural;...

  6. Mayor to take action against warden,...

  7. St Paul’s Bay bypass 'still a race track...

  8. Customs Department to sell Baileys, ice tea

  9. Patrijotti official "outs" transgender...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed