€3.6 million in stipends being sent to students
The Student Maintenance Grants Board has started crediting students’ accounts with the one-time grant and the annual grant, the Ministry of Education said.
Almost 4,000 students in post-secondary and Mcast received their grant on Friday while a further 3,500 University students will receive theirs early next week. This brings the total investment paid out in the past days to over €3.6 million.
During the last scholastic year spending on stipends increased to over €28 million.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.