The bombings in Syria

Photo: Abdalrhman Ismail/Reuters

The barbaric bombing of civilians in Syria by the Russians, under orders from Vladimir Putin, has prompted condemnation from the US, Germany, France and the UK. The Russians’ aggressive course of action in Syria and especially in Aleppo is intensifying international tension.

The problem with Putin is that he thinks it is legal and acceptable for him to invade Ukraine, take Crimea, target a Malaysian airplane crowded with innocent civilians and use barbaric force to kill innocent civilians in Syria to help Assad stay in power, and then to plead not guilty to such barbarism.

If Putin can lie to keep going with his aggressive plans, what makes anyone think that he is not going to lie with impunity to protect his job and remain at the helm?

Putin is a threat to Europe and the US. Political collaboration is necessary to stop him from continuing on this course of action. There should be no resumption of contacts with the Russian Foreign Minister because he is just a puppet of Putin. Dialogue with the devil himself, who thinks that he can do what he likes no matter how strong the opposition to his tactics is, is absolutely useless.

One solution remains: collaboration between the democratic nations of the world and the implementation of a course of action against his barbaric aggression.

Europe still remains the barometer of the world’s political weather... so what are we waiting for?