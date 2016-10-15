I refer to the front-page article entitled ‘€1.75 wage increase per week likely’ (October 11).

It is misleading.

The €1.75 sum would be the cost of living adjustment (COLA), not an increase in wages. The lowest wages in Malta have not increased for decades despite the economy (apparently) doing so well in recent years. This is scandalous, an affront to social justice.

Working people who are contributing to the success of our economy are not reaping their just and fair share of the pie. Unfortunately, both mainstream parties seem unwilling to change this state of affairs.