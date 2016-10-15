Fair share
I refer to the front-page article entitled ‘€1.75 wage increase per week likely’ (October 11).
It is misleading.
The €1.75 sum would be the cost of living adjustment (COLA), not an increase in wages. The lowest wages in Malta have not increased for decades despite the economy (apparently) doing so well in recent years. This is scandalous, an affront to social justice.
Working people who are contributing to the success of our economy are not reaping their just and fair share of the pie. Unfortunately, both mainstream parties seem unwilling to change this state of affairs.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.