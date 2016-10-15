Action called for

Now that it seems that the post of Police Commissioner has finally been settled I once again ask whether the heinous crime perpetrated on Major Peter Paul Ripard is still being investigated.

The crime to date remains unsolved, with the possibility as time passes, of the case being swept under the carpet, only to be forgotten.In my letter to the Times of Malta on December 28, 2012, I had suggested that if need be, the services of Scotland Yard or the FBI be sought for assistance.

Obviously, larger countries with a higher incidence of crime and with vaster experience, not to mention the high-tech equipment available would surely bring the perpetrators to justice. Pride, as I said previously should never be considered.

Mr Commissioner, please take action accordingly.