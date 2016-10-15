Spiteri upbeat as Balzan face stern Birkirkara duel

Leaders Balzan are the only unbeaten team after seven games in the 2016/17 BOV Premier League. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Leaders Balzan have the chance to deliver another early blow in the burgeoning title race tomorrow as they go head to head with second-placed Birkirkara at the Tedesco Stadium (kick-off 17.15).

Although these are still early days, Birkirkara have some catching-up to do as they trail Balzan by six points.

A win for the Stripes would see them halve the deficit but victory for Balzan, the only unbeaten side in the championship, would lift them nine points clear of their impending opponents.

Oliver Spiteri, the Balzan coach, acknowledges that Birkirkara will be tough clients but has backed his team to keep their momentum going.

“It’s an important game for us,” Spiteri told Times of Malta.

“Everyone is aware of Birkir-kara’s potential. They are an organised, compact side with several players who have excellent individual qualities.

“We know that we have a difficult task but we’ve already encountered teams that are on a par with Birkirkara and we came out of these games with flying colours.”

Balzan’s unbeaten record after seven games has further reinforced their status as title challengers but Spiteri dismissed suggestions that a win against Birkirkara would further bolster their championship hopes.

“The season is still in its early stages,” Spiteri said.

“This is not the time to make calculations because there is still a long way to go. We respect our opponents but we’re just focusing on ourselves.

“We know that it’s not going to be easy but the same applies for Birkirkara.”

On the back of their superb run in the UEFA Europa League in summer, few expected Bir-kirkara to be six points off the top after just seven games but, given the depth of their squad, they clearly have what it takes to turn things around.

Spiteri said Birkirkara are strong all over the pitch, especially in midfield where they can bank on a plethora of established players.

“They are well-drilled in every department and possess players who can decide a game by themselves,” the Balzan mentor said.

“They also have an intelligent coach (Drazen Besek) who is now familiar with Maltese football.

“Their midfield is very strong as they have good local players, including two Malta internationals (Gareth Sciberras and Rowen Muscat) and creative elements like (Srdjan) Dimitrov and (Mislav) Andelkovic.”

Right-back Justin Grioli is back in the frame for Balzan after serving a one-match ban in the 3-0 victory over St Andrew’s.

Drazen Besek, the Birkirkara coach, must make do without Serbian defender Predrag Jovic, suspended, but the other players are all fit and available for selection.

The Croatian tactician admitted that Birkirkara had been optimistic of leading the title pace from the first weeks of the season but stressed that their performances have been positive despite their recent setbacks.

“Of course, when the league started and we won our first three games, we hoped to be leading the table after seven games,” Besek said.

“That hasn’t happened and we’re playing the leaders in our next game. We have to congratulate Balzan for their positive start but we can’t be unhappy about our performances because we have played well in all games.

“We can’t be satisfied that we lost points in those two games(2-1 defeats to Sliema Wanderers and Pembroke Athleta) but our performances were not bad.

“We just need to do better in defence and avoid mistakes that prove costly.”

Mindful of the experience and pedigree of the Balzan players, particularly in attack, Besek reminded his charges of the importance of maintaining their concentration throughout the game tomorrow.

“Balzan have experienced players who have got a lot of quality,” he contended.

“They have powerful strikers who have already scored many goals and have the ability to decide any game.

“Balzan also know how to control matches and we know that we need to stay focused throughout the 90 minutes if we’re going to get a good result.

“This is also a derby clash and I hope it will be a good game for both sets of supporters.”

Spartans, Sliema on a high

■ Ħamrun Spartans and Sliema Wanderers will be looking to continue where they left off before the international break when they face each other this afternoon at the Hibernians Stadium (kick-off: 15.00).

An emphatic 5-2 victory over Mosta extended the Spartans’ positive league start while Sliema secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they followed up their 2-1 defeat of Tarxien with a 3-1 victory over Old Firm rivals Floriana.

Stephen D’Amato, the Spartans coach, must cope without a few key players as Brazilian Sergio Raphael is out, suspended, and striker Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza is nursing a hamstring injury.

Glenn Azzopardi is also struggling with a hamstring problem while midfielder Luke Sciberras is doubtful.

Serbian midfielder Marko Potezica is suspended for Sliema but coach John Buttigieg is buoyed by the return of Italian goalkeeper Giuseppe Sarao and Brazilian defender Roger.

Italian centre-half Stefano Bianciardi is still sidelined with injury.

Mosta’s Zammit concerned

■ Two points separate Tarxien Rainbows and Mosta in the bottom half of the standings before this afternoon’s clash at the Tedesco Stadium (15.00).

Mosta have looked in disarray this season as they haven’t had a settled formation due to the high turnover of foreign players.

With coach Edmund Lufi quitting his post earlier this month, Ivan Zammit is now in sole charge of the Blues.

Zammit bemoaned the constant squad changes at the club.

“I’m still trying to find my best XI,” Zammit told Times of Malta.

“It feels as though we are still playing in pre-season friendlies but the reality is that we are already two months into the competition when the team should be approaching its peak. It’s incredible.”

Canadian defender Triston Grant is likely to miss out for Mosta who also have a number of players struggling with minor injuries.

Tarxien, who are coming from a 2-2 draw against Pembroke Athleta, are missing defender Matthew Tabone, winger Ayrton Azzopardi, who will have a cartilage operation, and Julian Galea.

Brazilian playmaker Joao Pedro is out of the equation for disciplinary reasons.

Greens under pressure

■ Floriana will be aiming to put their recent woes behind them but their task promises to be anything but straightforward as they meet

Hibernians today at Corradino (17.00).

News that coach Giovanni Tedesco’s appeal against his four-match touchline ban has been turned down will have done little to lift the Greens’ spirits, especially since assistant coach Salvatore Caleca has yet to complete his own two-match ban.

Tedesco and Caleca were sanctioned after the 1-1 draw against Ħamrun Spartans late last month.

Argentine defender Enzo Ruiz is suspended for Floriana after he collected his fourth booking in the 3-1 upset to Sliema but otherwise Tedesco has a full squad at his disposal.

Hibs, level with Birkirkara in second place on 13 points, are concerned about the fitness of left-back Clayton Failla, who played no part in Malta’s qualifying defeats to England and Lithuania despite being part of the squad, and midfielder Johann Bezzina.

City out to bounce back

■ Champions Valletta will be going all out to snap a run of four games without a win when they take on Gżira United this evening at the Tedesco Stadium (17.15).

The Whites have slipped eight points behind leaders Balzan after taking only two points from their last four league outings but coach Paul Zammit will be hopeful that his team embark on a winning run after being hit hard by injuries and suspensions over the past five weeks.

Midfielder Roderick Briffa and goalkeeper Nicky Vella are sidelined for Valletta after both had cruciate operations but all other players in Zammit’s squad are available for selection.

Newly-promoted Gżira United are coming from a creditable 1-1 draw against Hibs and trail Valletta by only two points.

Coach Branko Nisevic could be without a host of players as Brazilian strikers Robert and Joceano, Dyson Falzon, Andre White and John Nwoba are beset by injuries.

Derby debut for Doncic



■ Danilo Doncic begins his second spell at the helm of St Andrew’s with a tricky game against neighbouring rivals Pembroke Athleta tomorrow at the Tedesco Stadium (15.00).

The Serbian coach, who earlier this month parted ways with Cypriot club Ethnikos Achnas, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Saints after taking over from Josè Borg.

Liechtenstein midfielder Daniel Brandle is out for St Andrew’s after he returned injured from international duty but otherwise Doncic has no selection problems.

St Andrew’s are two points ahead of Pembroke who beat Birkirkara 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Tarxien Rainbows in their last two league matches.

Coach Winston Muscat is not expected to make significant changes from the Tarxien game. Striker Luke Montebello is still sidelined with a shoulder injury.