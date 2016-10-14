Former Hibs target Ched Evans not guilty of rape

Ched Evans has been declared not guilty.

Footballer Ched Evans has been found not guilty of rape following a two-week retrial.



The Wales international and Chesterfield striker, who fought a five-year battle to clear his name, wept and hugged his partner Natasha Massey following the verdict at Cardiff Crown Court.



Evans, 27, had admitted to having sex with the teenager in a hotel in Rhyl, north Wales, and cheating on his girlfriend in the process, but always insisted it had been consensual.

He had maintained his innocence from the very outset - saying the woman had invited him to "join in" a 4am romp with a fellow footballer.

The Welsh striker had been linked with a move to Maltese club Hibernians during the 2015 January transfer window.

The hotel room where Evans had sex with the teen. Photo: Press Association

Hibernians' bid for the player had proven controversial, with both the Prime Minister and Justice Minister weighing in. The bid eventually fell through after a spokesman for the UK Justice Ministry said the strict conditions imposed on sex offenders “effectively rules out working abroad”.

Defence counsel Judy Khan QC said Evans answered every single question during his police interviews and detectives would never have known about the sex session had it not been for the soccer star's honesty.

Mr Evans bowed his head as the jury foreman returned the verdict of not guilty.

Claps could be heard from the public gallery following the acquittal.



Mrs Justice Nicola Davies told Mr Evans: "Mr Evans you are discharged and you can leave the dock."

It took the jury three hours to reach their not guilty verdict.