Rockets hit Turkey's Antalya resort province, no casualties - Dogan
Two rockets were fired at a fishing company's shop in the southern Turkish resort province of Antalya toay but did not cause any casualties, Dogan news agency reported.
It said the rockets were fired from a mountainous area at the highway between the city of Antalya and the resort town of Kemer.
Ambulances and special forces police were sent to the area, it added.
