Advert
Friday, October 14, 2016, 10:56 by

Reuters

Rockets hit Turkey's Antalya resort province, no casualties - Dogan

Two rockets were fired at a fishing company's shop in the southern Turkish resort province of Antalya toay but did not cause any casualties, Dogan news agency reported.

It said the rockets were fired from a mountainous area at the highway between the city of Antalya and the resort town of Kemer.

Ambulances and special forces police were sent to the area, it added.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Trump met with girls getting dressed:...

  2. Women accuse Donald Trump of touching...

  3. Germany hails 'hero refugees' who caught...

  4. Thailand's king, world's...

  5. Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in literature

  6. Nigeria confirms release of 21 girls...

  7. Toyota recalls 340,000 Prius hybrid cars...

  8. British PM to human traffickers: "We are...

  9. Michelle Obama blasts Trump

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed