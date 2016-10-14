Asciak and Genovese crowned champions

Matthew Asciak won a record 12th singles title at the Malta Open last weekend.

Matthew Asciak and Elaine Genovese are the winners of the 2016 Malta Open Tennis Championships which was held at the Marsa Sports Club last weekend.

Asciak had little difficulty to retain his title after brushing aside young Miguel Galea 6-0, 6-0.

For Asciak this was a record 12th successive title to go one better than his parents Gordon and Helen.

On his way to the final, Asciak had the better of V. Schaller, B. De Laat, B. Carlotti and Denzil Agius.

The 16-year-old Galea had an excellent tournament as he reached the final after defeating Mark Gatt, Matthew Griscti, Ben Farrugia before outlasting Omar Sudzuka after three tight sets in the semi-finals.

In the women’s category, Genovese won the championship for an eighth time when she had the better of Alina Shcherbinina 6-2, 6-3.

It was a commanding performance by Genovese who was far more experienced than her young opponent.

Genovese had earlier ousted Emma Mallia and Brenda Galea while the 13-year-old Russian Shcherbinina overpowered Krysta Dimech to reach the final.

Asciak and Bradley Callus were due to face Omar Sudzuka and Miguel Galea in the men’s doubles final. However, Sudzuka had to retire with injury, awarding Asciak and Callus victory.

At the end of the championships, Malta Tennis Federation president David Farrugia Sacco and Godwin Borg, chairman of the Tennis Section at the Marsa SC, presented the trophies to the winners.

Gatorade were the main sponsors of the Malta Tennis Open Championships which were sanctioned by the Malta Tennis Federation.