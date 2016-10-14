Maltese offroad driver places third in UK race

Neville Ciantar in action. Photo: Steve Matheson

A Maltese offroad driver placed third in a gruelling UK race this weekend, winning an award for his sportsmanship and humility in the process.

Neville Ciantar, known as Nusu, beat 45 other competitors from across Europe in to achieve a podium spot at the King of Britain 2016 event, which was held on Bovington Military tank training grounds of Dorset, England.

The Maltese driver's third place finish ensured his team came fourth in the Ultra4 European Championship 2016. Aside from his podium spot, Ciantar was also awarded the Spirit of the Event award, which celebrates drivers' humility and sportsmanship. This race follows other positive results by Nusu and his team. Last May, the driver achieved fourth place at Le Ferte Gaucher in France, while in June the Nusu Offroad Team achieved another fourth placing in Varano de Melegari in Italy.

