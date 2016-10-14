Official burial for Lithuanian police dog killed in action
A Lithuanian police dog has been given a solemn official burial ceremony in the Baltic country, complete with state border guards firing a volley salute.
An urn with the ashes of Belgian shepherd Ramzis was carried before officers and dogs from the State Border Guard Service's canine squad in the western town of Pagegiai.
The three-year-old was killed in action on September 27, tracking smugglers near Russia's Kaliningrad regional border.
The shooting has angered Lithuanians and a campaign has been launched to raise money to erect a statue to commemorate the dog.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.