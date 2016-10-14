BBC blunder shows gorilla instead of Scottish leader

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

It was rather awkward moment on BBC Breakfast this morning when footage of the gorilla that escaped at London Zoo was shown during a segment on Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Presenter Naga Munchetty was explaining they would be joined in the studio by the Scottish politician when producers accidentally cut to footage of the large gorilla.

“We’re going to be joined by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon,” explained Munchetty as Kumbuka the gorilla popped up on screen.

Her co-presenter Charlie Stayt soon apologised for the error:

“I’m sorry we’ve … err… very clearly run the wrong pictures over that particular sequence. My apologies there.