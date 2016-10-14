YOURS facility to receive female inmates

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The young offenders unit in Mtahleb will start admitting female inmates thanks to a €1.5 million project to expand the facility which caters for convicts aged between 16 and 21.

This was announced today by Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela when he addressed a news conference at the facility, known as YOURS, during which he outlined the reform underway in this sector.

At present there are 17 inmates at this facility, seven of whom are foreigners. Their convictions vary from aggravated theft, drug importation and causing grievous injuries.

Mr Abela said that works on the new wing, including workshops, a gymnasium and a games room were at an advanced stage and would be completed by the first half of next year. Once the project is competed the facility would be able to accommodate up to 52 inmates.

The minister also mentioned efforts to give personal care to each individual at this facility, saying that the overriding principle was reform.

Care plan coordinators focused on the psychological, social and educational needs of inmates.

Attention was also being given to inmates with substance addiction and gambling.