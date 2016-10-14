Transport master plan's environmental aspects opened to public consultation

The public has been invited to weigh in on a Strategic Environmental Assessment that forms part of a National Transport Master Plan 2025.

The SEA's public consultation period comes on the back of a similar consultation period for the master plan itself. That consultation period saw more than 60 entities submit close to 600 comments. Transport Malta published all feedback on its website.

An SEA protects the environment and promotes sustainable development by including environmental considerations in government and public authority plans and programmes. The environmental report is open for consultation until Friday November 9, 2016. Documents can be downloaded by clicking here, or can be viewed in hard copy at the Transport Malta offices at Sa Maison Road, Floriana, by prior appointment calling on 21663069.

The Transport Master Plan 2025 presents a strategy to improve roads, build new ones and give incentives for people to use public transport. It focuses on removing the critical traffic bottlenecks on Malta’s strategic TEN-T network (road, maritime ports and airport). A significant portion of the master plan tackles sustainable mobility, for which a comprehensive list of measures has been identified that aim to encourage greater use of alternative, more sustainable modes of transport (buses, cycling and walking) instead of the private car.

