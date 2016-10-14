Transport Malta calls for car-sharing proposals
What if you could hire a car for a couple of hours?
What if instead of buying a car, you simply hired one every time you needed to get behind the wheel?
Transport Malta has called on entrepreneurs to submit their ideas for a national, app-based car-sharing programme.
The transport watchdog's Request for Proposals floats the idea of having a fleet of vehicles parked in designated car-sharing parking spots, with users able to book vehicles for use through a web-based application.
At least half the vehicle fleet would have to be composed of electric vehicles.
"It is a fact that between 90 and 95 per cent of the lifetime of a privately owned vehicle stays parked and idle," Transport Malta said in a statement announcing the RFP.
"The investment in it, together with high operational costs, are far more than actual paying for the use of a car only when one really needs to."
Transport Malta said that it would be carrying out an education campaign to explain the service to the public.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.