Transport Malta calls for car-sharing proposals

What if instead of buying a car, you simply hired one every time you needed to get behind the wheel?

Transport Malta has called on entrepreneurs to submit their ideas for a national, app-based car-sharing programme.

The transport watchdog's Request for Proposals floats the idea of having a fleet of vehicles parked in designated car-sharing parking spots, with users able to book vehicles for use through a web-based application.

At least half the vehicle fleet would have to be composed of electric vehicles.

"It is a fact that between 90 and 95 per cent of the lifetime of a privately owned vehicle stays parked and idle," Transport Malta said in a statement announcing the RFP.

"The investment in it, together with high operational costs, are far more than actual paying for the use of a car only when one really needs to."

Transport Malta said that it would be carrying out an education campaign to explain the service to the public.