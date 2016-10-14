Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta speaks to the father of a man murdered four years ago who says the family is still unable to bury his remains, months after DNA testing proved they were his. In another story, the newspaper speaks to the head of the Malta College of Family Doctors who says that allowing doctors to refuse prescribing the morning-after pill could lead to patients being forced to shop around for medical assistance.

The Malta Independent says an art installation by a Maltese artist at the Council of Europe was defaced because it included an edited and toned down version of the infamous Danish cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

L-Orizzont says the private company of PN executive president Anne Fenech has two gas tankers registered with it.

In-Nazzjon says Minister Konrad Mizzi evaded journalists’ questions yet again yesterday and attacked a journalist from the independent media.