Therese Comodini Cachia to push for reform improving choice of content

Therese Comodini Cachia has been appointed rapporteur by the Committee on Legal Affairs in the European Parliament.

She said she will be pushing for the modernisation of EU rules to give consumers more choice of content reflecting the aspirations of citizens and a must in the internet age

Such a reform, she said, would not only make a much wider catalogue of content accessible to consumers but also make it easier for students, teachers and schools to access digital material, support researchers in public mission projects in their work and improve the preservation of cultural heritage.

Moreover, the reform would aim to facilitate access to published work for persons who were blind or visually impaired to access books and other content in formats that were accessible to them.

Dr Comodini Cachia emphasised that more investment in the creative and cultural industries was needed. She reiterated that “without creators, consumers cannot have access to content and thus their work must be recognised and valued".

Over the next weeks, Dr Comodini Cachia will meet stakeholders in Malta and Brussels to ensure that the reform works in digital lifestyles. She encouraged stakeholders to come forward with their proposals.