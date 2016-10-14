The Church celebrates the family on October 30
The Church in Malta is organising the Jubilee of the Family, a day of activities celebrating the family, on Sunday, October 30.
The events, which form part of the celebrations of the Year of Mercy announced by Pope Francis will be held at the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù.
The programme includes sports activities for all the family, animation for children, workshops, music, and spaces for prayer. Counselling services will be offered by a number of professionals.
The day will start with Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrating Mass at 9am and will also be presenting the Maltese translation of Pope Francis's Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).
Further information may be obtained from www.thechurchinmalta.org or [email protected].
