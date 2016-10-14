Run in aid of Pink October on Sunday

The innovative Eurosport Run to the Rhythm in aid of Pink October will take place on Sunday.

The 10km run will leave the Bay Street Complex in St Julian's at 8.30am and proceed to Gżira and back.

The Run to the Rhythm will see all the runners dressed in Pink attire leaving en masse and running to the rhythm of the music provided by VibeFm throughout the whole route. The DJ will entertain and lead the runners en route to Gżira along the Sliema front.

Those wishing to support the runners can get moving to some zumba and more activities in the Fun and Outdoor Fitness Area at Bay Street, St George’s Bay.

Registration fee is €10 and can be done online.

The first 500 who register online will be given a free shirt and discount voucher from Eurosport Shop, Psaila Street, Birkirkara and a chance to win a €1,000 Travel Voucher from FCM Travel Solutions.

Pink October 2015 brings together the Marigold Foundation, Europa Donna Malta, Action for Breast Cancer, JPA, the majority of Malta's media houses and numerous partners, to organise one of the biggest philanthropic events in aid of breast cancer research and awareness in Malta.