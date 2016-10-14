Malta condemns Israeli settlement expansion
George Vella urges Israeli authorities to reconsider
Foreign Affairs Minister George Vella has expressed concern at the recent Israeli announcement that new housing units will be constructed in the northern West Bank, close to the existing settlement of Shiloh.
Malta, he said, remained strongly opposed to Israel's settlement policy, which obstructed peace by threatening the viability of a two-state solution.
Malta considers Israeli settlements outside the 1967 borders to be illegal under international law.
Dr Vella urged the Israeli authorities to reconsider their decision.
