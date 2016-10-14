Advert
Friday, October 14, 2016, 10:48

Incredible... Car driven wrong way on Mrieħel bypass

Motorists are used to witnessing traffic breaches almost on a daily basis, but nothing could prepare them for the sight of a car driving the wrong way through the Mrieħel bypass this morning. 

A three-second clip uploaded on social media shows the grey Toyota car trying to meander through the tailbacks of traffic driving from Attard towards Qormi. It is not known whether the driver was apprehended by police. 

The most recent incident comes days after a driver was caught on camera performing a dangerous manoeuvre that would not look out of place in a blockbuster action movie.

 

