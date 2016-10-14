Government to sue Skanska over Mater Dei concrete

Dr Fearne (third from left) at today's press conference. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The government has said it will soon start legal procedures against Skanska – the contractors of Mater Dei hospital – after the latter refused claims that the building was not built according to specifications, particularly with regards to the strength of the concert used.



Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that a legal team has sent a letter to kick-start the arbitration process to settle claims of inferior concrete. The arbitration will be held in Malta.



Dr Fearne said the government wants to reclaim the value of the building, and is prepared to take all the necessary legal action to do so.



The minister refused to say how much money the government is seeking, saying this might prejudice its legal case. According to Prime Minster Joseph Muscat, the claims can rise to €150 million.

According to the Health Minister, Skanska are invoking a waiver entered into the original contract which can exonerate them from any compensation. However, he said that the government is contesting this waiver, as according to the Attorney General this does not exonerate Skanska from their responsibilities.



Dr Fearne had already said that the government would be taking legal action against Skanska back in June 2015.



He had also said that the government was considering blacklisting certain concrete suppliers – Maltese companies – from taking part in further government projects.



Asked whether the poor quality concrete put Mater Dei patients at risk, the minister did not reply. He did however say that according to technical reports the hospital's lifespan had been shortened by 30 to 40 per cent due to the inferior quality of the concrete.

No information was given on the actual lifespan of Mater Dei hospital.