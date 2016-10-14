Cyclists' traffic proposals get stuck in slow lane

Cyclists are still waiting for the transport authorities to react to their proposed “emergency measures” that could cut down on the traffic which has been clogging arteries every day since the beginning of the scholastic year.

In a letter addressed to Transport Minister Joe Mizzi on October 5, the Bicycling Advocacy Group noted that while bicycle commuting increased by 16 to 20 per cent yearly, there has been no investment in urban cycling infrastructures.

The increase in the number of cyclists reduced the number of cars on the road at a very low cost to the state, and BAG had come up with a set of realistic solutions for the current traffic crisis, it said.

In a bid to encourage the use of commuting by bicycle, the government should introduce shower-at-work or washing facilities. This could also include tax benefits for employers who offer cycle-friendly facilities to employees.

Another option would be to offer commuters a tax incentive to cycle to work, which is what happens in France, Germany, the UK and other EU states.

Everyone knows that we need to cut down on cars

Since cycle lanes cannot be used everywhere, signposted cycle routes could be created to encourage cyclists to switch to minor roads through congested cities. These corridors should favour cyclists over car drivers.

BAG is also calling for a bidirectional law that allows cyclists to ride down selected and suitably signposted one-way streets.

Spokesman Jim Wightman told this newspaper BAG has not yet heard from the authorities about their proposals.

“We have seen the traffic situation coming for a long time. Everyone knows that we need to cut down on cars but they’re scared to do something as it could affect voters,” he said.

When contacted, the Transport Ministry said BAG’s proposals were being taken in consideration. “BAG has also submitted feedback on the National Transport Master Plan and a number of their proposals have been taken on board,” the spokeswoman added.

Meanwhile, the same group yesterday welcomed the reopening of the alternative route around the ex-Malta Shipbuilding in Marsa.

“While hoping it will be cycling friendly, it is likely to be much safer than trying to negotiate the Marsa one-way system,” the group said.

“Although the bus lanes help protect cyclists, getting on and particularly off them can be problematic.”

BAG hopes that this alternative route will convert more drivers to bicycle use who may feel that Marsa is a significant barrier.

“Helping drivers to make the switch helps everyone as this cuts down on the number of cars that are the ultimate cause of congestion,” he said.