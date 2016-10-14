Advert
Customs Department to sell Baileys, ice tea

Offers accepted until today week

Some 38,400 cans of ice tea and 2,400 bottles of Baileys liqueur are to be sold by the Customs Department in 24 lots.

Items may be viewed at the Newport Bonded Stores in Marsa on Monday and Tuesday during office hours, as well as Wednesday until 10.30am, when the department will stop receiving offers. 

Contrary to previous reports, there will be no other items on sale. 

