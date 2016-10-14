Busuttil backtracks on morning-after pill after his comments provoke outrage

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has backtracked on the question of the morning-after pill being available over the counter, declaring yesterday his “personal view is that this is a decision for the Medicines Authority”.

Just a day earlier, Dr Busuttil had told the Times of Malta his personal stance was to support the recommendations of a joint parliamentary committee that, if licensed, the emergency contraceptive should only be available by prescription.

Dr Busuttil’s comments provoked outrage yesterday among those in favour of the pill’s introduction, who are preparing to protest against the parliamentary committee’s recommendations on Sunday.

The Opposition leader was later quoted in The Malta Independent online saying he “personally agrees” that the MAP should be available over the counter but that “a compromise had to be reached” for the pill to enter the market.

When contacted for a clarification on his contradictory remarks yesterday, Dr Busuttil told this newspaper: “My position on the morning-after pill has been clear: if it is not abortive there should be no issue with making it readily available.

“The decision taken by the parliamentary committee to make the pill available was supported unanimously by Nationalist MPs and was carried despite the opposition of some Labour MPs.”

The PN’s three female MPs, two of whom sat on the committee, have publicly expressed their opposition to the pill being available over the counter.

Dr Busuttil said: “It must be emphasised that had Nationalist MPs not voted in favour, the MAP would not be available at all. I supported the parliamentary committee’s position because, at least, it is a step in the right direction.

“On whether the MAP should be available over the counter or by prescription, my personal view is that this is a decision for the Medicines Authority.

Decisions of this nature must be based on scientific expertise and I draw attention to the position taken by Medicines Authority chief, Prof. Serracino Inglott,” he said.

Prof. Serracino Inglott has said he is in favour of the pill being available over the counter because any delay would reduce efficacy.

A final decision will be taken by the Medicines Authority.

The Times of Malta’s questions:

What is Dr Busuttil’s personal stance on the issue?

Does he agree with the joint committee’s recommendation that this should not be sold over the counter? Why?

Does he agree with the recommendation that doctors could act as conscientious objectors? Why?

Will Dr Busuttil be attending the protest on Sunday?

PN spokesman’s reply:

“Last week, a joint parliamentary committee endorsed the sale of MAP in Malta for the first time ever. As such, this marks a turning point in the debate on MAP in Malta. The agreement is also important because it was unanimously backed by all MPs present from both sides of the House, including all Nationalist MPs present. This, in itself, is a remarkable achievement given the sensitivity of the debate. Dr Busuttil understands that this agreement represents a finely balanced compromise that was carved out among all MPs present after lengthy debates and negotiations. As such, it is a compromise that deserves to be supported and he adds his support to it. On this basis, he will not be attending the protest.”