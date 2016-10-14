Brian St John to head PN's corporate and business strategy
Brian St John has been appointed chief, corporate and business strategy of the Nationalist Party.
The PN said in a statement the announcement was made by party leader Simon Busuttil during a meeting for Media.link Communications employees this morning.
Mr St John will be responsible for the party's finances and property in preparation for the electoral campaign.
The operation of the other media and party structures will be the responsibility of general secretary Rosette Thake, who also chairs the Media.link Communications board of directors.
Last Wednesday, the party appointed former Times of Malta news editor Caroline Muscat as campaign manager.
