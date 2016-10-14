Alfred Sant's report on EU economic priorities approved by Econ

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A report on the EU’s economic priorities for 2017 presented by former Prime Minister Alfred Sant was adopted by the Committee for Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament (ECON).

The report was prepared against a backdrop of low domestic investments, a lower than expected growth forecast, economic uncertainty deriving inter alia from the UK-referendum and troubled relations with Russia and high youth unemployment.

It invites the European Commission to give priority to measures that reduce the obstacles to greater investment flows, especially in the fields of energy, transport, communications and the digital economy. The report was discussed and voted in Committee with 39 votes in favour, 14 against and four abstentions.

It also fully supports attempts to ensure greater national ownership in the formulation and implementation of country specific recommendations (CSRs).

To further encourage this, CSRs should be clearly defined around a limited number of EU priorities and with close involvement of national parliaments and regional and local authorities.

The report calls on member states to ensure a proper democratic scrutiny of their national reform programmes in their national parliaments.

It deplores that the objective of reducing poverty in the EU will not be met.