38 new vehicles a day on Malta's roads!

Licensed motor vehicles between July and September increased at an average rate of 38 per day, according to the National Office of Statistics.

The NSO said today that the stock of licensed vehicles at the end of September stood at 356,146, up by almost one per cent over the previous quarter.

A total 79 per cent were passenger cars, 13.5 per cent commercial vehicles, 6.4 per cent motorcycles, and less than one per cent were buses and minibuses.

New licences issued during the third quarter amounted to 5,669. The majority (4,063 or 71.7 per cent of the total) were issued to passenger cars, followed by motorcycles with 981. The latter registered an increase of 71.2 per cent over the same period last year.

Newly-licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 2,569, or 45.3 per cent of the total, and newly licensed ‘used’ motor vehicles totalled 3,100.

As at the end of September this year, 216,458 vehicles, or 60.8 per cent of the total, had petrol engines. Vehicles with diesel engines reached 137,824, or 38.7 per cent of the total.