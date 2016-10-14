Adventurous day out in aid of crime victims' group
Victim Support Malta plans day of abseiling and zip lining
A group of adventurous souls will be abseiling and zip lining in Rabat this Sunday, in aid of Malta's only support group for crime victims.
The heady event is being organised by Victim Support Malta, a local NGO which provides support and information to victims of all types of crime, including sexual
assault, rape, theft, domestic violence and cyber crime.
“We know there is a tangible need for our services. Yet as we grow and more and more people approach us seeking support, we are also confronted with the challenge of obtaining and securing funding for these services," said VSM PR officer Isotta Rossoni.
"This isn’t just an opportunity for us to do some fundraising, but also a chance to make people aware about what we do and why we do it," she added.
VSM has partnered with local guiding company MC Adventure to organise the Sunday event, which will be held at Rabat's Miġra l-Ferħa.
To sign up, visit the VSM website or see the event's Facebook page for more details. Registrations close on Saturday October 15 at 11.59pm.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.