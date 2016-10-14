Adventurous day out in aid of crime victims' group

A group of adventurous souls will be abseiling and zip lining in Rabat this Sunday, in aid of Malta's only support group for crime victims.

The heady event is being organised by Victim Support Malta, a local NGO which provides support and information to victims of all types of crime, including sexual

assault, rape, theft, domestic violence and cyber crime.

“We know there is a tangible need for our services. Yet as we grow and more and more people approach us seeking support, we are also confronted with the challenge of obtaining and securing funding for these services," said VSM PR officer Isotta Rossoni.

"This isn’t just an opportunity for us to do some fundraising, but also a chance to make people aware about what we do and why we do it," she added.

VSM has partnered with local guiding company MC Adventure to organise the Sunday event, which will be held at Rabat's Miġra l-Ferħa.

To sign up, visit the VSM website or see the event's Facebook page for more details. Registrations close on Saturday October 15 at 11.59pm.