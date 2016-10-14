Fish farm clients

I write on behalf of Joseph Sammut with regard to the article ‘Gaffarena is Labour MP’s fish farm client’ (October 8).

As my client had the opportunity to point out, as a practising lawyer, he is under no obligation whatsoever to divulge any information pertaining to clients, being Mark Gaffarena or whosoever. Neither is he under any obligation to divulge any other information to journalists concerning his law firm.

My client finds it most unethical that a journalist makes enquiries with a lawyer, who is in duty bound by law not to divulge any information pertaining to his clients.

Coming to the point at issue, with regard to my client’s recusal from any decision concerning fish farms or fish farm operations, I repeat that, as a lawyer, through his corporate branch, he does represent foreign and Maltese interests in the sector and he does not feel it is ethically and morally correct for him to partake in any decision whatsoever for or against any issue concerning this sector.

On the other hand, for the time being, he is not authorised to give any further information but, by time, both the Times of Malta and readers will realise how mistaken, unfounded, poor and unfair the newspaper is being in his regard.

One thing is for sure, Gaffarena has nothing to do nor did he ever have anything to do with this investment or the people involved. He is a complete stranger and, whatever his past intentions could have been, he has nothing to do with the clients.