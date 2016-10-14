Harpsichord master to join Baroque ensemble for one night at the Manoel

Mahan Esfahani. Photo: www.mahanesfahani.com

An Iranian-American harpsichordist who has performed at the BBC Proms and been an artist-in-residence at an Oxford University college will be playing a concert in Valletta next week.

Mahan Esfahani will perform alongside the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble at the Teatru Manoel on October 19, as part of the ‘World Summit on Arts and Culture’ by the Arts Council Malta and the International Federation of Arts Councils and Agencies.

Esfahani was born in Tehran in 1984 and received his first guidance on the piano from his father before exploring an interest in the harpsichord as a teenager. He went on to study musicology and history at Stanford University, where he was mentored by George Houle, before studying intensively with Peter Watchorn in Boston and completing his formation with the celebrated Zuzana Růžičková in Prague

Since making his London debut in 2009 he has worked tirelessly to establish the harpsichord in the mainstream of concert instruments in classical and contemporary repertoire.

He played at the BBC Proms in 2011 and has since performed solo at the Zurich Tonhalle, Cologne Philharmonie, Wigmore Hall and the Barbican Centre in London. Following a stint as Artist-in-Residence at New College, Oxford, he now continues his academic activities as professor of harpsichord at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

VIBE (Valletta International Baroque Ensemble) is the resident ensemble of the Valletta International Baroque Festival. It was born out of a cultural need for Malta to have its own ensemble specifically focused on the study and performances of Baroque music, including a rich repertoire of Maltese Baroque works.

The ensemble consists of predominantly Maltese musicians, guided by foreign Baroque specialists. VIBE seeks to perform music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods in a historically informed way on original instruments.

Esfahani and VIBE will be performing works by Scheidt, Bach, Albinoni and Mikel’Ang Vella during next week's recital, which begins at 8pm.

Tickets from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, [email protected] or 21 246389.