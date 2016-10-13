Women accuse Donald Trump of touching them inappropriately

The New York Times published an interview with Jessica Leeds, from New York, who told the newspaper she encountered Mr Trump on an airline flight three decades ago.

Ms Leeds said Mr Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

A second woman, Rachel Crooks, from Ohio, told the newspaper she met the Republican presidential candidate at Trump Tower in 2005. She said he kissed her "directly on the mouth" against her will.

The newspaper reported both women told others about what happened.

Mr Trump denies the accusations, saying: "None of this ever took place."

His presidential campaign has been reeling since the release on Friday of a 2005 videotape in which he is heard talking about grabbing women's genitals.

In a statement, Mr Trump's campaign spokesman Jason Miller said "the entire article is fiction" and accused the newspaper of launching "a completely false, co-ordinated character assassination".

Another newspaper, the Palm Beach Post in Florida, reported that a woman said Mr Trump groped her at his Mar-a-Lago estate 13 years ago. His campaign said her allegation "lacks any merit or veracity".

The women's stories come less than a week after the publication of the 2005 recording in which the Republican nominee boasted of groping women. He apologised for his comments, but also dismissed them as "locker room talk" and a distraction from the campaign.

The women who spoke to the New York Times said they were coming forward with their stories because of the recording and his response to questions about it at Sunday's presidential debate.

The New York businessman said then he had never done the things he bragged about on the recording.

Ms Leeds, 74, said she sat beside Mr Trump in the first-class cabin of a flight to New York more than three decades ago. After less than an hour in the air, he lifted the arm rest separating them and began to touch her, she said, grabbing her breasts and trying to put his hand up her skirt.

"It was an assault," she told the newspaper. She said she fled to the back of the plane and sat in the economy section.

Ms Crooks told the newspaper she met Trump as a 22-year-old in 2005 - the year he was recorded in the video.

She said she was a receptionist for a real estate investment and development company at Trump Tower and met him outside an elevator in the building one morning. She introduced herself to the celebrity businessman, she said.

They shook hands but Mr Trump would not let go, Ms Crooks said, and he began kissing her cheeks and then kissed her on the mouth. "It was so inappropriate," she told the newspaper. "I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that."

Ms Crooks said she recounted the incident that day to her sister by phone and to her boyfriend that night, both of whom spoke to the Times. In the case of Ms Leeds, the paper said it had interviewed four people who said she had told them more recently of her encounter with Mr Trump.

Ms Leeds said she did not complain to the airline at the time because such unwanted advances were common for businesswomen in the 1970s and early 1980s, the newspaper reported. She said she encountered Mr Trump at a charity event a few years later and said he seemed to remember her and insulted her with a crude remark.

Mr Miller said: "It is absurd to think that one of the most recognisable business leaders on the planet with a strong record of empowering women in his companies would do the things alleged in this story, and for this to only become public decades later in the final month of a campaign for president should say it all."

The Palm Beach Post reported that Mindy McGillivray, 36, of Palm Springs, did not report to authorities her 2003 encounter with Mr Trump at the time but shared the story with close friends and family. A man who accompanied her to Mar-a-Lago that day, Ken Davidoff, told the newspaper he vividly remembers her telling him Mr Trump had groped her.

Mr Davidoff said he had taken Ms McGillivray with him when he joined his father to take pictures during a concert by singer Ray Charles on January 24 2003. After the show, as people were saying goodbye to Charles, Ms McGillivray felt "a pretty good nudge, more of a grab" close to the centre of her bottom, she told the newspaper.

"I turn around and there's Donald. He sort of looked away quickly. I quickly turned back, facing Ray Charles, and I'm stunned," she said.

She said she considered making a complaint at the time but decided "to stay quiet". Mr Trump's remarks at the second debate in which he denied groping women changed her mind, she added.