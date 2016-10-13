Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 20:13

Michelle Obama blasts Trump

First Lady Michelle Obama has hit out at Republican Donald Trump over remarks about women in a videotape from 2005. that surfaced last week.

"I would like nothing more than to pretend that this isn't happening, and to come out here and do my normal campaign speech, it would be dishonest and disengenious for me to just move on to the next thing like this was all just a bad dream," she said at at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire.

"This is not something that we can ignore," she said. "This was not just a lewd conversation, this was not just locker room banter. This was a powerful individual speaking freely and openly about sexually predatory behaviour, and actually bragging about kissing and groping women."

The First Lady's appearance comes after two women accused Donald Trump of inappropriate touching in interviews with the New York Times, claims his spokesman called fiction but which may further damage the Republican presidential candidate's chances of winning the Nov. 8 election.

The report was followed by a stream of similar allegations from several other women, putting more pressure on Trump as he lags Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in national opinion polls.  

