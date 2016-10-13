Germany's top court rejects bid to suspend Canada trade deal

The Federal Constitutional Court ruled against complaints challenging the trade deal with Canada, known as CETA. Tens of thousands of citizens joined in two of those complaints.

The plaintiffs had wanted the government to be forced to vote against approving the accord at an EU meeting on October 18 pending full consideration by the court of their contention that it violates the principles of democracy.

Vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, who is also Germany's economy minister, had warned putting off CETA's signing could effectively torpedo the accord.

The judges attached some conditions to their decision designed to help address the plantiffs' concerns.