Die-hard Trump supporters stand by their man

Die-hard Donald Trump supporters are refusing to turn their backs on the US Republican presidential nominee despite accusations that he inappropriately touched women.

Supporters waiting outside a Trump rally in West Palm Beach, Florida instead blasted rival Hillary Clinton.

Two women accused Trump of inappropriate touching in interviews with the New York Times, claims his spokesman called fiction but which may further damage the Republican presidential candidate's chances of winning the Nov. 8 election.

The report was followed by a stream of similar allegations from several other women, putting more pressure on Trump as he lags Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in national opinion polls.

The campaign was already struggling to contain a crisis after a video surfaced last week showing the candidate bragging in 2005 about groping women and making unwanted sexual advances.