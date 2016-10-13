Nigeria confirms release of 21 girls kidnapped in Chibok by Boko Haram
Updated
Nigeria's presidency confirmed the release of 21 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram Islamists in 2014 in the northern town of Chibok.
"The release of the girls... is the outcome of negotiations between the administration and the Boko Haram brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government," a presidency statement said.
"The negotiations will continue."
Around 270 girls were taken from their school in Chibok in April 2014. Dozens escaped in the initial melee, but more than 200 are still missing.
