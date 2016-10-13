Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 11:37 by

Reuters

Nigeria confirms release of 21 girls kidnapped in Chibok by Boko Haram

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Updated

Nigeria's presidency confirmed the release of 21 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram Islamists in 2014 in the northern town of Chibok.

"The release of the girls... is the outcome of negotiations between the administration and the Boko Haram brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government," a presidency statement said.

"The negotiations will continue."

Around 270 girls were taken from their school in Chibok in April 2014. Dozens escaped in the initial melee, but more than 200 are still missing.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Trump steps up attacks on fellow...

  2. Trump met with girls getting dressed:...

  3. Obama vows to send people to Mars by the...

  4. Fire at iconic Europa-Center in Berlin

  5. Women accuse Donald Trump of touching...

  6. Germany hails 'hero refugees' who caught...

  7. British PM to human traffickers: "We are...

  8. UNHCR chief joins anti-Trump camp,...

  9. Merkel stresses access to EU market...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed