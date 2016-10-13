Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 13:33 by

PA

Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in literature

Bob Dylan has won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature.

The Swedish Academy cited the American musician for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".

His win for the first time bestows the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.

Dylan had been mentioned in Nobel speculation for years, but few experts expected the academy to extend the prestigious award to a genre such as pop music.

The literature award was the last of this year's Nobel Prizes to be announced.

The six awards will be handed out on December 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Trump steps up attacks on fellow...

  2. Trump met with girls getting dressed:...

  3. Obama vows to send people to Mars by the...

  4. Women accuse Donald Trump of touching...

  5. Fire at iconic Europa-Center in Berlin

  6. Germany hails 'hero refugees' who caught...

  7. British PM to human traffickers: "We are...

  8. UNHCR chief joins anti-Trump camp,...

  9. Toyota recalls 340,000 Prius hybrid cars...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed