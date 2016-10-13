Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in literature

Bob Dylan has won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature.

The Swedish Academy cited the American musician for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".

His win for the first time bestows the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.

Dylan had been mentioned in Nobel speculation for years, but few experts expected the academy to extend the prestigious award to a genre such as pop music.

The literature award was the last of this year's Nobel Prizes to be announced.

The six awards will be handed out on December 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.