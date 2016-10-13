Aeroflot plane evacuated in Geneva after bomb threat, man arrested
A passenger plane was evacuated at Switzerland's Geneva airport on today and a man was been arrested after saying there was a a bomb on board, the Geneva prosecutor's office said in a statement.
An Aeroflot statement said it was Aeroflot flight 2381 to Moscow and passengers would be transferred to other aircraft for the journey. A Geneva prosecutor's spokesman said the arrested man was Russian and there were 115 people on board.
The prosecutor's office said a police bomb disposal team was checking the aircraft, which an airport spokesman said was still standing empty on the tarmac.
