Have you lost your crystal meth? Contact the police

Police in the tiny town of Cherryvale, Kansas, looking to track down the owner of an abandoned gram of crystal meth have taken their case to social media.

A bag of methamphetamine was found on September 29 at a convenience store in the south-east Kansas community of about 2,300 people, so Cherryvale police politely posted about it on the department's Facebook page.

The post reads: "We are very concerned and would like to find the owner so please notify us and describe the packaging and we will see what we can do for you."

It has been shared nearly 1,700 times. Police chief Perry Lambert said no one has come forward as the owner of the illegal stimulant - though he said he is hopeful.