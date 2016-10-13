Advert
Thursday, October 13, 2016, 22:13

Woman injured in three-car crash

A 65-year-old woman was seriously injured in a three-car collision on the Birkirkara bypass this evening.

The police said the crash occurred at about 5.50pm as the cars were being driven in the same direction.

The woman was a passenger in a BMW driven by a 68-year-old man from Tarxien. The other cars were a Mazda driven by a 26-year-old man from St Paul's Bay and a Toyota driven by a 29-year-old woman from Rabat. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Man dumps dog poo on Sliema...

  2. Woman dies in Mosta accident

  3. Process kick-started for Magistrate...

  4. New temporary road planned to ease Marsa...

  5. Caroline Muscat to lead PN election campaign

  6. Watch: Mizzi refuses to answer about...

  7. €75,000 Preti acquisition a replica,...

  8. Watch: What a cheek as man marks his...

  9. Man held over 'suspicious' death in St...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed