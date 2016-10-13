Woman injured in three-car crash
A 65-year-old woman was seriously injured in a three-car collision on the Birkirkara bypass this evening.
The police said the crash occurred at about 5.50pm as the cars were being driven in the same direction.
The woman was a passenger in a BMW driven by a 68-year-old man from Tarxien. The other cars were a Mazda driven by a 26-year-old man from St Paul's Bay and a Toyota driven by a 29-year-old woman from Rabat.
