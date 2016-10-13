Watch: What a cheek as man marks his territory at Birkirkara bring-in site

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video footage of a man doing his business in public near a bring-in site in Birkirkara is being passed on to the police.

The shocking footage was recorded early this morning at Tal-Qattus. It shows a man approaching the site, looking around, taking out a tissue from his pocket and crouching down between the skips.

He finished off his business giving his backside to the camera.

The CCTV camera was installed by Birkirkara local council and also proved its worth last month when a man was filmed dumping some material on a private fence behind the skips at the site. He has since been identified and action is being taken against him.

A spokesman for the council said the new footage is also being passed on to the police.

Do you have any footage showing outrageous behaviour? E-mail us on [email protected]