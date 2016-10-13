Watch: Sliproads taking shape at new Tal-Qroqq junction

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Transport Malta has published a video update on the progress made in the Kappara junction works.

The works so far have been focused on excavation and the laying of pillars and supports for two slip roads, one near the national pool and the other in the area of the former Cottage Restaurant, which has been demolished.

Workers have also been redirecting utility services so that the level of the old roundabout can be lowered. The Kappara project is one of the biggest infrastructural projects ever undertaken.

See video above.