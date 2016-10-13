Today's newspapers in review
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says that according to Opposition leader Simon Busuttil the morning-after pill should only be available by prescription. In another story, it says interviews have kick-started the process to select the first CEO for the Malta Police Force, with the successful candidate expected to be named by the end of the year.
The Malta Independent says a number of Malta’s four and five star hotels have hiked up prices for January as the country gears itself for the many conferences set to take place while Malta holds the EU Council Presidency between January and June 2017.
L-Orizzont says that poverty among women is going down at a fast rate.
In-Nazzjon accuses Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of deceiving the poor as €300,000 in EU food aid for 41,000 persons only equated to 61c per month.
